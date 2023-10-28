NFL mock draft: Broncos make Peyton Manning proud with top pick
Denver Broncos land legacy WR in 2024 NFL mock draft
2. T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas
One of the areas the Denver Broncos need to find some studs in the NFL Draft is on the defensive line, and this appears to be the class to do it. One thing good GMs should always be looking to do, at least from my seat, is take advantage of deep classes coming in at certain positions. If the Draft is deep on the defensive line, as it is expected to be in 2024, then you'd be a fool to pass on guys there.
I didn't quite like the way the Broncos attacked the 2023 NFL Draft from the standpoint that it felt like they actually drafted from some of the "weaker" position groups in the class, including off-ball linebacker and cornerback.
They can't miss on some of the deeper positions in the 2024 class, because you might be able to get someone a round later than you might in a "normal" draft because of simple supply and demand.
T'Vondre Sweat out of Texas looks like an absolute stud on the defensive front with outstanding size and playmaking ability. At 6-foot-4, 340 pounds, he's not just occupying blockers up front, but he's out there getting off of blocks and making plays behind the line of scrimmage. He's got 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks in seven games in 2023, and now has four straight seasons with at least 20 tackles.
The Broncos need to upgrade their defensive line depth this offseason in the worst way. DJ Jones and Zach Allen should be back for 2024, but the Broncos need to hit on some young players and Sweat could be a nice find in the third round.