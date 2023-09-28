NFL insider reveals who is the Broncos top trade candidate if they need to get picks
James Palmer talks about a player that the Broncos will likely trade if they need draft capital and/or if the team keeps struggling.
In the first season with Super Bowl Champion head coach Sean Payton as the Denver Broncos head coach, the team is already 0-3. The offense and special teams, which have been problems for the franchise in the past few seasons look very improved, and the defense, which has been the best unit for the team in the past few seasons, has really struggled. Literally, it happens only to the Broncos.
Obviously a head coach change takes time, it is a process, but the team cannot be losing more games. If struggles continue, and the Broncos do not win games, the team will likely be exploring trade options for some of the most expensive players on the roster, to get future draft capital. In other words, if things keep going bad for the Denver Broncos, it will be rebuild time.
Players will be very desperate to win, so the Broncos will look to explore trade options with Super Bowl contender teams. NFL.com insider James Palmer talked about the situation in the DNVR Broncos Podcast.
The NFL trade deadline is on October 31st, at 4:00 PM ET, and it seems like the Denver Broncos will be huge sellers.
The players that the Broncos could trade ahead of the 2023 deadline are the following ...
- OT Garrett Bolles: $20 million in cap hit in 2024, two years left on his contract
- WR Courtland Sutton: $35.150 ($17.325 million in 2024, $17.825 million in 2025) million in cap hit for 2024 and 2025, three years left on his contract
- WR Jerry Jeudy: $12.987 million in cap hit in 2024, one-year left on his contract
- EDGE Randy Gregory $48.300 million in cap hit for the next three years ($16.100 million/year), three years left on his contract
- S Justin Simmons: $18.250 million in cap hit in 2024, one year left on his contract.
Among the above-mentioned players, the Broncos will probably be able to get more draft capital by moving on from Simmons. First, because he is still 27 years old, he has a lot of years left to play in his career. Secondly, because he will be a free agent after the 2024-25 season, and lastly because he has been playing at a great level (2x Second-Team All-Pro in the last two seasons, and was the NFL interceptions co-leader in 2022).
Simmons has been a huge piece and an anchor for the Broncos' defense, a great leader on and off the field, but he definitely would like to play for a winning team. Additionally, Justin was a name that people viewed as a trade candidate around the league during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Will the Broncos trade Justin Simmons ahead of the deadline in October 31st?