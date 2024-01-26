NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents that make sense for the Denver Broncos
Which free agents make the most sense for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
10. Kirk Cousins, QB
Yes, Kirk Cousins. If the Denver Broncos can make the money work, Kirk Cousins should be wearing orange and blue in 2024. Cousins is entering his age-36 season in 2024. He is still rehabbing from the torn Achilles he suffered about halfway through the 2023 season. However, there are no indications that Cousins won't be fully healthy come Week 1 of 2024.
Cousins has historically signed deals that are shorter in length, so he'd be no stranger to a two-year deal. Signing Cousins to a two-year deal would likely mean the Broncos have an out from the contract after one year. And you really never know what direction the Broncos want to go with their QB situation for the long-term. Perhaps the team has already fallen in love with Michigan's JJ McCarthy? But maybe in the same breath, they stink McCarthy could use a year on the bench.
Or, Denver might have their eyes on someone in the mid-rounds like Tulane's Michael Pratt. My point is that signing Kirk Cousins gives the Broncos a stable QB situation since he'd be a good fit for Sean Payton's offense. The Broncos would have won 10 games this year with Kirk Cousins under center. Furthermore, Payton has worked with a QB in his late-30s before. And it just so happens that Drew Brees had his best statistical seasons in his late-30s.
To me, Kirk Cousins makes a ton of sense. GM George Paton was in the Vikings' front office when they signed Cousins back in 2018. Folks, this signing makes a ton of sense.