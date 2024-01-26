NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents that make sense for the Denver Broncos
Which free agents make the most sense for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
8. Tyler Boyd, WR
The Denver Broncos could benefit from adding a quality veteran wide receiver in free agency, and Tyler Boyd is just who the Broncos need. He's not going to be expensive and has been a WR2-3 his entire career. He's the epitome of consistent. Boyd has caught no less than 58 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns since 2018. His 17-game averages come out to be 73 receptions for 850 yards and four touchdowns per year.
I think the Denver Broncos could get Boyd for less than $10 million per year, and trading/cutting both Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick saves them plenty. I think with Patrick's situation specifically, we could see him return to the Broncos on an incentive-laden deal with a much lower base salary.
9. D'Andre Swift, RB
D'Andre Swift is exactly who the Denver Broncos in the backfield. Frankly, Javonte Williams was not good enough this year. I do think Williams was still fully working his way back from his knee injury, but he averaged less than four yards per carry.
D'Andre Swift rushed for over 1,000 yards this year for the Philadelphia Eagles and also added 39 receptions. Swift has caught 195 passes over his career and is a true dual-threat back. I think someone like Swift is exactly what Sean Payton would want on the offense. I think the team could either trade or cut Javonte Williams, and maybe even cut Samaje Perine. Building the RB room centered around Swift and Jaleel McGlaughlin should help the run game and offense overall.