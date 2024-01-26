NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents that make sense for the Denver Broncos
Which free agents make the most sense for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
4. Hunter Henry, TE
Hunter Henry will turn 30 late in the 2024 NFL Season. He played the last three seasons with the New England Patriots after spending the first part of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. Even on the inept Patriots offense this year, Henry managed to catch 42 passes for 419 yards and six touchdowns.
His 17-game averages come out to 54 catches, 636 yards, and six touchdowns. If the Broncos were to get that exact output from Henry in 2024, they'd be in great shape. The team was likely hoping for a jump from second-year TE, Greg Dulcich, but he cannot get his hamstring to stay healthy. And anything they get from Dulcich going forward should be viewed as a bonus, iny my opinion.
Hunter Henry is a veteran weapon that the Broncos need.
5. Javon Kinlaw, DT
I think the Denver Broncos should jump at the opportunity to sign Javon Kinlaw. He's a former first-round pick back in 2020 and just has not panned out the way the San Francisco 49ers had hoped. However, he is not at all a bad player and might benefit from a change in scenary. He'll come at a low cost and did have respectable production this year.
Kinlaw played in just 44% of the Niners snaps on defense this year. He racked up 3.5 sacks, 25 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and six QB hits. Honestly, even though he may be more of a reclamation project, the upside is there, and I think the Broncos should start doing fun things in free agency and should take a stab at players like Kinlaw.