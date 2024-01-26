NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents that make sense for the Denver Broncos
Which free agents make the most sense for the Denver Broncos in 2024?
2. Connor McGovern, C
I think pending free agent Lloyd Cushenberry is going to price his way out of Denver. And he deserves it too. Cush played his butt off in 2023 and is going to end up as one of the highest-paid centers in the NFL. The Broncos have a ton of huge contracts along their offensive line, and I just do not think they'll have the room to re-sign the former LSU Tiger.
The Broncos have reason to extend stud LT, Garett Bolles. Ben Powers is also under a huge contract. Stud right guard Quinn Meinerz is eligible for an extension, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey signed a huge deal with the team last offseason. There isn't a lot to believe that Cush will be back with the team. So, why not sign the player that the Broncos tried to replace with Cushenberry!
Connor McGovern has been with the Jets for the past four seasons. He's an above-average center who wasn't even making $2 million with the Jets this year. I think he'd come cheap and would be a very logical signing, even if George Paton thinks that Alex Forsyth is a future starter.
3. CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB
A draft pick of Sean Payton's back in 2019, CJ Gardner-Johnson is a very versatile defensive back who has played for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions. He was tied for the league-lead in interceptions in 2022 with six, and can lineup all across the secondary, and even close to the line of scrimmage. Gardner-Johnson's contract this year was for just $6.5 million.
Because of a pec injury, he has played in just five games between the regular and postseason. I don't think he really has much leverage to command a rich deal, so I think he becomes even more obvious for the Denver Broncos, as they need to get younger and better in the secondary. The safety room should be in a bit of transition this offseason, and myself and other Broncos fans were pounding the table for the team to sign him last year.