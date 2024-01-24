NFL exec links Russell Wilson to division rival ahead of free agency
Could QB Russell Wilson sign with the Las Vegas Raiders to get his revenge on the Broncos?
By Amir Farrell
Just two years removed from the blockbuster trade that landed the Denver Broncos nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, the front office is widely expected to part ways with the 35-year-old signal-caller following back-to-back disappointing seasons in the Mile High. Wilson, who will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career, will likely have a handful of teams interested in him in some capacity including the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans.
Wilson, 35, is entering the 13th season of his NFL career and can potentially become a starter for a third different team. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous NFL executive informed him to look out for the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible landing spot for the Super Bowl champion quarterback. The Raiders, by many sources, are expected to release veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason meaning that the organization will be in the market for a new backup to Aidan O'Connell.
In 2023, Wilson threw 26 touchdown passes, 3,070 yards, and eight interceptions on an impressive 66.4% completion in 15 games started. While some evaluate his season as a success, the Broncos front office and coaching staff under Sean Payton believe the opposite. Could Wilson get his revenge on the Broncos and sign with the Raiders in 2024? If he wants to prove his starting abilities to the Broncos organization, he'll likely have to do that somewhere else.
Just from personal belief, I don't believe the Raiders are ready to move on from rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell as their starter just yet. He showed a lot of promise towards the end of the season, especially against Denver where he was dicing up the team's secondary with impressive accuracy. It wouldn't make much sense for Las Vegas to bring in Wilson for starting purposes solely due to O'Connell's potential. However, if he is open to serving as a backup, I'm sure the Raiders would not mind having a leader like Wilson in their quarterback room.
Ultimately, Wilson's future team will come down to his preferences, contract numbers, and of course whichever team wishes to add him to their roster. Wilson will likely be signed to a team looking for a starter like the Atlanta Falcons or will be signed for competition purposes like the Pittsburgh Steelers.