New York Jets and former HC Nathaniel Hackett eliminated from playoffs
This counts for something, right?
On Sunday, with their ninth loss of the season, the much-hyped 2023 New York Jets were eliminated from the playoff race. If nothing else, Broncos fans can rejoice in knowing that the Jets won't be in the postseason. Beef between the Broncos and the Jets simply didn't exist before 2023, but Sean Payton's infamous USA Today interview sparked a bit of a feud.
And then there's former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett serving as the team's offensive coordinator, along with them having Aaron Rodgers. I think it was clear in 2022 that Broncos' GM George Paton was trying to pull off the Hackett-Rodgers duo in Denver. The organization hired Hackett to replace Vic Fangio, but had to trade for Russell Wilson instead.
And then in 2023, the Jets managed to pull off the Hackett-Rodgers duo. That upset some Broncos fans for sure, and Payton's USA Today interview only added fuel to that fire. Well, even though the Jets beat the Denver Broncos earlier this season, the Jets got shut out in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, and with their recent loss, have officially been eliminated from the postseason.
In a weekend where absolutely nothing has gone the Broncos' way, at least the fans can get some satisfaction out of the Jets having nothing to play for in 2023 anymore. For the Broncos, they likely need to win out if they want to make the postseason. Their three games left are against the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders.
All three games are going to be against backup QBs, in all likelihood, so Denver should have a shot at winning each. Even if the team were to finish 10-7 and not make the postseason, you'd have to be satisfied with a winning season, right?
Denver has gone 6-2 over their last eight games after a 1-5 start, and the team being in a playoff race after their horrid first half is miraculous. Hopefully, Week 16 can be more favorable for the Denver Broncos.