Multiple former Broncos remain unsigned heading into mandatory camps
Mike Purcell - Defensive Lineman
The Broncos previously re-signed veteran DL Mike Purcell to one-year deals on multiple occasions, both before and after the three-year extension he signed in 2020, but his time in Denver is over. Though he has been a solid backup nose tackle and has had good moments, he will not be back.
Denver signed Malcolm Roach, who is younger and better as a run defender. The Broncos also signed veteran Angelo Blackson and added Jordan Miller and Brandon Matterson as undrafted free agents. Additionally, Eyioma Uwazurike could return from his indefinite suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policies.
K'Waun Williams - Slot corner
K'Waun Williams had a big game-winning interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during the 2022 campaign but suffered a season-ending injury before the 2023 schedule began. Williams is a great nickel corner when healthy, but his career has been plagued with injuries, making him face uncertainty for his future in the NFL.
While Denver has locked in their nickelback position with Ja'Quan McMillian, injuries are the only way Williams could be back with the Broncos if they want a familiar face.
Cam Fleming - Offensive Tackle
Cam Fleming has been valued by the Broncos for his versatility and experience at offensive tackle over the past three years, as he has been the sixth man on the offensive line. He even started 15 games over Billy Turner in 2022. The Broncos, however, have found a solid new backup tackle in Alex Palczewski, one of four players who made the roster as undrafted free agents last year.
Additionally, Denver signed Wyoming standout Frank Crum as an undrafted free agent and veteran Matt Peart in free agency. With those two additions, Fleming has no chance to return, especially with the right tackle spot finally secured by Mike McGlinchey following multiple years of uncertainty at the position.
Ben Niemann - Inside Linebacker
Ben Niemann was an underrated addition by Denver last season, especially for his contributions on special teams. He appeared in seven games, logging 134 snaps and two tackles. He did not appear on defense, which reduces his chances of returning to the Broncos.
Jonas Griffith is back from injury. Denver also signed veteran Cody Barton and undrafted free agent Leville Bailey, so the chances for Ben at the inside linebacker room are slim.