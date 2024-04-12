Most unlikely schools to ever produce a Denver Broncos star
The Broncos have found some outstandings players in places you have never heard of such as Savannah State and Yankton.
Rod Smith, 1994: Missouri Southern
Rod Smith is the best wide receiver in the history of the Denver Broncos. He still sits atop the team's all-time list in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches and in the eyes of some, has a Hall-of-Fame resume.
But no one saw that coming when he was in college.
The Broncos signed Smith as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Southern in 1994, a small school that competes in the NAIA. Smith is on a short list of players that have ever gone to the NFL from that school and he is far and away the best.
He didn't make his presence known until the 1995 season where he caught a last-minute touchdown pass from John Elway to beat Washington. That play would lead to Smith becoming a bigger part of the offense and eventually, Elway's go-to guy.
Smith would help the Broncos win consecutive Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998 and he remains one of the best undrafted players in league history. He became the first undrafted wide receiver to ever eclipse 10,000 yards receiving. He played his entire 14-year career in Denver.
He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame. Though seeing him get to Canton seems somewhat unlikely because he was just never a flashy player, it's not like he doesn't deserve it.