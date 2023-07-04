6 of the most underappreciated Denver Broncos players in team history
The Denver Broncos have been fortunate enough to have some of the greatest players in NFL history come to the Mile High City, leading to several of them being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the team's Ring of Fame. But some players deserve much more recognition for their contributions to the team.
Most underappreciated Broncos: Al Wilson, Linebacker
How long have you heard that the Broncos have had an issue at the middle linebacker position? Though the team currently has a good duo with Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell, they haven't had a complete player at this position since probably 2006, when Al Wilson stopped playing.
Wilson was chosen in the first round of the 1999 draft, No. 31 overall out of Tennessee. For a team coming off of back-to-back Super Bowl wins, it couldn't have made a better pick.
Wilson is one of the best linebackers in team history. A tackling machine who could do a little bit of everything, Wilson went to five Pro Bowls and was chosen as a First Team All-Pro in 2005.
He finished his career with over 700 tackles, 21.5 sacks and five interceptions. His entire eight-year career was spent in Denver. Though he looked to continue playing beyond the 2006 season, Wilson had experienced some health issues during his career and there wasn't a lot of interest. Those teams that were interested didn't want to spend a lot of money for his services, so Wilson decided to hang up the cleats.
But his time in Denver was incredibly productive and whenever the team does decide to induct a new member into the Ring of Honor, Wilson's name should be on a short list of candidates.