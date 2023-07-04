6 of the most underappreciated Denver Broncos players in team history
The Denver Broncos have been fortunate enough to have some of the greatest players in NFL history come to the Mile High City, leading to several of them being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the team's Ring of Fame. But some players deserve much more recognition for their contributions to the team.
Most underappreciated Broncos: Sammy Winder, Running Back
The top two running backs in Broncos history are pretty widely agreed upon, Terrell Davis and Floyd Little. But the team's No. 3 all-time leading rusher is actually Sammy Winder.
Winder spent his entire nine-year career with the Broncos after being selected in the fifth round of the 1982 draft out of Southern Mississippi. He was selected to the Pro Bowl twice while playing in three Super Bowls with the team.
Winder made famous the 'Mississippi Mud Walk', his celebration after each touchdown. But he was a solid runner for the Broncos who was the team's workhorse running back for most of the 1980s.
He finished his career with 5,427 yards rushing and 39 touchdowns. Only Davis and Little have rushed for more yardage in team history and his rushing touchdowns also rank third in team history.