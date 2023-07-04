6 of the most underappreciated Denver Broncos players in team history
The Denver Broncos have been fortunate enough to have some of the greatest players in NFL history come to the Mile High City, leading to several of them being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the team's Ring of Fame. But some players deserve much more recognition for their contributions to the team.
Most underappreciated Broncos: Trevor Pryce, Defensive Lineman
Following their devastating playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 1996 season, the Broncos used their first-round pick to select Clemson's Trevor Pryce at No. 28 overall. What a great pick.
People often forget just how good Pryce was as the statistics don't always support how good he was on the field, but he was dominant at times.
Pryce helped the Broncos to their first two Super Bowl wins, taking the Lombardi Trophy in both 1997 and 1998.
Pryce spent nine seasons with the Broncos and in addition to the Super Bowl wins, he went to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1999-2002. His 64 sacks with the team are still good for seventh on the all-time list and he was one of the best defensive linemen in team history.
Following the 2005 season, Pryce signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent and played their until 2010 before finishing his career that season as a member of the New York Jets.