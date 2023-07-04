6 of the most underappreciated Denver Broncos players in team history
The Denver Broncos have been fortunate enough to have some of the greatest players in NFL history come to the Mile High City, leading to several of them being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the team's Ring of Fame. But some players deserve much more recognition for their contributions to the team.
Most underappreciated Broncos: Steve Watson, Wide Receiver
Steve Watson came to the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 1979. He was never expected to be much at the professional level, but he hung around for his first two seasons before having a career year in 1981.
That year, he led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches. That helped him be selected to the Pro Bowl and he would go on to play for the Broncos for a total of nine seasons.
Even when the Broncos had the much more famous "Three Amigos" of Vance Johnson, Mark Jackson and Ricky Nattiel" around, Watson was still a contributor and trusted receiver in the passing game.
Like Odoms, Watson is still amongst the top 10 in team history in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdowns. He will never be talked about with the greatest receivers in team history, but he has the numbers that put him in the conversation of the most underappreciated.