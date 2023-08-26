3 most difficult roster decisions still facing Denver Broncos ahead of final preseason game
The Broncos have really been hammered with injuries at the wide receiver position this offseason as Tim Patrick was lost for the year, K.J. Hamler was waived with a health issue and Jerry Jeudy recently suffered a hamstring injury that led to him being carted off of the practice field.
That is two of the team's top three wide receivers not being at Sean Payton's disposal to start the season, so he is going to have to get creative.
Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. are going to make the team. Brandon Johnson will likely grab a spot, as will Marquez Callaway. After that, there could still be some spots open to be claimed.
At the top of that list would be Montrell Washington and Kendall Hinton. Other receivers still on the roster such as Taylor Grimes, Michael Bandy, Nick Williams, Josh Hammond and J.J. Koski are just fighting for spots on the practice squad but Washington, Hinton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey should all still be in contention for spots on the roster.
Hinton has managed to stick around the organization for years but he has not played well this summer. Washington would give the team another kick returner and he can't be ruled out because of that. Humphrey has played for Payton before and that alone could give him that final spot, so those will be three guys to watch on Saturday against the Rams.
Regardless of what happens, the Broncos will likely need to consider wide receivers that are waived around the league as there could definitely be better options there.