3 most difficult roster decisions still facing Denver Broncos ahead of final preseason game
- How many running backs will the Broncos keep?
- Will a rookie safety clear waivers?
- The wide receiver position has become a jumbled mess
Safety: Delarrin Turner-Yell vs. JL Skinner
The Broncos will likely keep five safeties on the final roster and most onlookers will agree that Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson and P.J. Locke are going to make the roster. There could be a slim chance that the team lets the veteran Jackson go, but I wouldn't look for that.
Instead, the final spot at this position likely comes down to two young players, Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner.
Turner-Yell is entering his second season and has clearly stepped his game up this year as compared to his rookie season. He appears to be a solid option for the team on special teams and for that reason, probably has the advantage in this decision.
With Skinner, the same question that comes with Badie would have to be considered. Would he get through waivers and back to the Broncos so they could add him to the practice squad?
Skinner is raw but the talent is clearly there and in my opinion, he is a better player long-term for this team than Turner-Yell.
The Broncos could probably get him to clear waivers as many teams passed on him in the draft (he was a sixth-round pick) and those same teams likely haven't seen anything this summer that would make them snag him, but you never know.