3 most difficult roster decisions still facing Denver Broncos ahead of final preseason game
- How many running backs will the Broncos keep?
- Will a rookie safety clear waivers?
- The wide receiver position has become a jumbled mess
The Denver Broncos are set to play their final game of the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. The game will be one of the final looks that coaches get at some of these players before the 53-man roster has to be set.
The coaching staff likely knows many of the players that are going to make the roster already, but there are still some difficult decisions to be made and that makes this game against the Rams important for many players on the team.
Looking across the full current roster, these three spots figure to be the most difficult to decide in preparing that final roster.
Running back: How many will the team keep?
The answer to this question is most likely three.
The first two spots are decided as Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine are going to lead this rushing attack. Undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin has been impressive this summer and in my opinion, has been too good to leave off the roster.
So where does that leave Tyler Badie? He looked like a terrific future option for the team but he has been hobbled this summer and has been upstaged by McLaughlin. He is most likely looking at a spot on the practice squad, but the Broncos will have to put him through waivers and hope that he clears that process first.
It will be interesting to see which direction the team goes in at this position. Badie did return to practice this week but if he shines too much against the Rams, that could increase the chances that another team grabs him if he is waived.
The chess match that occurs as teams set their final rosters is one full of many tough choices. This will be one of them.