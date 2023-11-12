Monday Night Football best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Broncos vs. Bills
Javonte Williams is a great bet to find the end zone in Week 10. Here are the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Broncs vs. Bills.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos are fresh off of a bye week heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
This should be an interesting matchup for Denver, who showed in Week 8 it can beat some of the top teams in the NFL, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs.
The total for this game is set at 46.5, which means oddsmakers are expecting touchdowns to be scored. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Denver offense get something going against a Buffalo team that has struggled against the run this season.
Javonte Williams is a great target to score in the prop market, but who else should we bet on? I broke down my three favorite touchdown scorer bets for this game:
Broncos vs. Bills best anytime touchdown scorer picks
- Javonte Williams (+160)
- Dalton Kincaid (+175)
- Jaleel McLaughlin (+295)
Looking to take one of these players to find the end zone? Then, make sure you take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook’s limited time offer for new users! If you sign up with the link below and bet $5 on any game, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets if your team wins!
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer
Williams is +160 to find the end zone, and that is a massive value against a Buffalo team that is allowing 4.9 yards per carry this season – the third most in the NFL.
While Williams has just one score this season, which came in Week 8 against the Chiefs, he’s been a workhorse for Denver since coming back from a quad injury.
The Denver running back has 18 and 30 touches in his last two games. I expect him to have a few looks to score in Week 10.
Dalton Kincaid anytime touchdown scorer
If you’re going to bet on a Bills player to score this week, rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid offers the most bang for your buck.
Kincaid scored in his first week as the team’s top tight end with Dawson Knox (injured reserve) out of the lineup, and then he followed that up with a 10-catch game in Week 9.
Overall, Kincaid has 17 targets and 15 receptions in two games with Knox sidelined. That’s a huge workload, and it should help him find his way into the end zone against a Denver team that hasn’t been great at guarding tight ends this season.
With Patrick Surtain II likely shadowing Stefon Diggs – Kincaid could take advantage for the Bills.
Jaleel McLaughlin anytime touchdown scorer
While rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin has seen his role diminish a little with Williams playing at a high level, he’s still a good bet to score this week.
McLaughlin is a dual-threat out of the backfield, and he’s scored three times so far this season. He’s also been extremely effective – even in limited touches – rushing for 33 yards on four carries in Week 8.
Since this Bills defense is so bad against the run, I don’t mind a shot on McLaughlin at nearly 3/1 odds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.