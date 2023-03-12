Mapping out an ideal free-agent haul for Broncos
Defensive Line
Sign Zach Allen
This wouldn't be a headline-grabbing move, but it is one that makes plenty of sense.
Zach Allen was drafted in the third-round in 2019 by the Cardinals and for the past four seasons, he has played on a defense ran by Vance Joseph, the Broncos' new defensive coordinator.
The Broncos could get Joseph a familiar piece from his old defense and help strengthen a defensive line that seems certain to lose Dre'Mont Jones.
In four seasons in Arizona, Allen has registered 138 tackles, 11.5 sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries. He has scored one defensive touchdown and could be plugged right in as a starter on the Denver defense.
Re-sign DeShawn Williams
After bouncing around the league, DeShawn Williams has found a home in Denver and has become a regular contributor over the last three seasons, playing in 46 games with 34 starts in that time.
Williams had a career-high 4.5 sacks last year and would be easy to keep around on another short-term, affordable deal. There isn't much reason not to make that happen considering how much of a hit losing Jones could be.
If the Broncos signed Allen and retained Williams, they could pair them with D.J. Jones and still have a solid defensive front, though it would need more work.
If Eyioma Uwazurike can step up and become a bigger defensive force next season in year two, that would be huge for the team.