Mapping out an ideal free-agent haul for Broncos
Linebacker
Re-sign Alex Singleton
Alex Singleton was nothing short of fantastic for the Broncos this past season and finished seventh in the league in total tackles. In a game against the Chargers in October, he racked up 21 tackles.
Only three players in NFL history have ever had more tackles in a game.
Singleton was in on what seemed like every play and so long as he and Josey Jewell can stay healthy, they make up a solid combination at the inside linebacker spots.
Bigger names such as Lavonte David and Devin Bush are out there and could be intriguing, but Singleton would be much more affordable and if he can repeat his 2022 performance, there is no reason not to give him another deal.
However, it would be best if that were a short-term deal again. If Singleton is looking for a bigger contract there could be other teams willing to give him that and the Broncos may be out at that point.
Backup option: Splurge to sign free agent Tremaine Edmunds.
Tremaine Edmunds would be a fabulous signing for the team but he will not come at a low cost. If the Broncos could swing it, and certainly if they didn't use the money on a big move like Jawaan Taylor, then it's a move the team should absolutely consider.