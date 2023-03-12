Mapping out an ideal free-agent haul for Broncos
Running Back
Sign Alexander Mattison
Because of the nature of Javonte Williams' season-ending injury last year, he may not be ready to get on the field when the season kicks off. And even if he is, the Broncos need reinforcements.
Alexander Mattison is a great fit for this spot and I outlined that right here. He is a starting caliber running back, he has just been behind Dalvin Cook in Minnesota. However, if these reports are accurate, the Vikings may like Mattison better for the future than Cook.
Mattison could come in and carry the load until Williams was at 100 percent and then when he was, they could make for an excellent pairing, just like what the Vikings have had the past four seasons.
He would also be cheaper than someone like Miles Sanders or Kareem Hunt.
Backup option: Sign free agent Jeff Wilson.
Re-sign Latavius Murray
Latavius Murray was an excellent addition for the Broncos last year and still runs hard despite being 32 years old. Once Williams went down, he was easily the best running back on the team last year.
There won't be a lot of suitors for Murray, who was on the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints before the Broncos came and got him last season. A short-term deal to keep him in Denver for this next season makes all the sense in the world.
The Broncos don't have much at running back behind Williams as Tyler Badie, Damarea Crockett and Tyreik McAllister are the only other guys under contract.
Adding Mattison and retaining Murray is the move to make.
Backup option: Use a late-round pick on a running back.