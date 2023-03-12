Mapping out an ideal free-agent haul for Broncos
Big splash move
Sign Jawaan Taylor
The Broncos need to make at least one big splash move and this is it. The right tackle position needs to be addressed with a quality starter and Jawaan Taylor may be the best option.
His stock is on the rise in terms of his play on the field and he has been a durable player throughout his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He is not going to come cheap. Spotrac projects him to get a contract in the neighborhood of $14 million a season but that will likely be cheaper than the deal Mike McGlinchey ends up getting.
The Broncos could look at bargain players such as Jermaine Eluemunor and George Fant but both of them are likely nothing more than a temporary band-aid. In fact, if they don't sign a guy like Taylor, the best option may be to just wait for the draft to find that long-term guy.
The Broncos have had a lot of bad luck in signing right tackles in free agency in recent years with the likes of Donald Stephenson, Menelik Watson and Ja'Wuan James having been some of the biggest free-agent busts in team history, but Taylor does seem like a cut above all of them.
Backup option: Take a right tackle with pick No. 68 or 69 in third round of draft.