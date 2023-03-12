Mapping out an ideal free-agent haul for Broncos
Re-signings
Re-sign Cameron Fleming
Basically every player that played right tackle for the Broncos this past season is an unrestricted free agent and I am of the belief that at least one of them should be brought back as a backup for some depth.
Cam Fleming would be the best option there as he held the fort down at that spot as well as could have been expected and becomes a better option than Billy Turner, Calvin Anderson or Tom Compton.
If he would agree to a one-year deal worth about $2 million, you would have to consider that a bargain. He likely won't have a huge market and would probably be willing to accept that.
Backup option: Sign Jermaine Eluemunor
Re-sign Dalton Risner
There are Broncos fans who would dislike this move because Risner has played poorly at times but the reason he should be brought back is because the options on the open market are just not that intriguing.
Like Fleming, Risner should be signed to a short-term deal. The problem is, there could easily be a team out there willing to throw a huge contract at him and if that happens, the Broncos must allow it.
But if he is interested in staying and proving himself for another season, then a deal should be reached. Quinn Bailey and Parker Ferguson are really the only other guards on the roster aside for Quinn Meinerz, the other starter.
But let's say that the Broncos want to look outside the organization, starting with free agency.
Isaac Seumalo is probably the best name out there, but he is going to cost the kind of money you could give to a tackle. Evan Brown is another option and one the team could consider, but how much better would he be?
Then you have the draft, where you don't have a pick until the third round. Do you want to use one of those picks on a guard with all of the needs the team will likely still have? And would a third-round guard be better than Risner?
Give me Risner, easily.
Backup option: Sign Evan Brown, but he will probably be more expensive than Risner.