Major news outlet gives Broncos coin flip chance of making playoffs
By Jack Ramsey
In a week where multiple AFC playoff teams lost, the Denver Broncos took care of business with a 17-point victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a hectic week in the AFC, the Broncos are now in a group of six AFC teams that are 7-6: six teams tied for two spots. The Broncos are 6-1 in their last seven and are the hottest team in the NFL following arguably the worst start in franchise history. The goal for the 2023 Broncos is now clear: make the playoffs.
Let's take a look at their chances, what plays in their favor, what works against them, where it could all go wrong, and what matchups it'll come down to
Playoff odds: 50%, per New York Times
According to the New York Times' playoff prediction machine, the Broncos enter week. As can be figured, a 4-0 finish would secure the Broncos a playoff spot regardless of what any other teams do. The Broncos finish up with basically a best-case schedule. The Broncos' best remaining opponent is a NFC team. With tie-breakers going based on conference win percentage in ties of three or more teams, and are second in line for two-team ties based on head-to-head results.
Needless to say, winning in the division is a strong way to make the playoffs. The Broncos have a favorable conference schedule to end the year: The Chargers, the Raiders, and the Patriots. If the Broncos can win out within the conference, they'd end the year with a 7-5 record in the AFC, a strong mark amongst a vast field of competitors.