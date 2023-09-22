Looking at every Broncos team that has started 0-2, and how those seasons have finished
- There was a rough gap during the AFL days
- The Broncos went nearly 30 years between 0-2 starts
- None of the 0-2 teams have ever made the postseason
The Vic Fangio era got off to a rough start in 2019
After the disastrous tenure of head coach Vance Joseph, the Broncos turned to Vic Fangio, one of the best defensive coordinators in league history, but a guy who had never been a head coach at any level.
Still, there were high hopes that the Broncos got a good guy. However, things got off to a rocky start when the team lost to the Raiders on Monday Night Football to begin the year. In Week 2, the team lost to the Chicago Bears in a game that featured some questionable calls. Either way, the Broncos sat at 0-2.
Things didn't get much better as the team lost to the Packers and Jaguars to fall to 0-4. Like the teams that started 0-2 in 1994 and 1999, this Broncos team battled back with wins in Weeks 5 and 6. But consecutive losses in Weeks 7 and 8 and then again in Weeks 11 and 12 put them at 3-8, making a playoff run basically impossible.
The team won four of five games to close the year, leaving many fans hopeful that 2020 would be a lot different.