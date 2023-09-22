Looking at every Broncos team that has started 0-2, and how those seasons have finished
- There was a rough gap during the AFL days
- The Broncos went nearly 30 years between 0-2 starts
- None of the 0-2 teams have ever made the postseason
1994 season was a strange one
As you can see, it would be 26 years before the team stumbled out of the gates at 0-2 again, but the 1994 season was a tough one for a Broncos team that had high hopes.
The team made the playoffs the year before, losing to the Raiders in the Wild Card round.
The 1994 season was the second year for head coach Wade Phillips. After guiding the team to the playoffs the year prior, the thought was that the team could build on that. But a loss to the San Diego Chargers on Sunday Night Football to start the season was a tough one.
In that game, the Broncos jumped out to a 24-6 lead and appeared to be cruising. But a huge second quarter for the Chargers brought them back, capped off by a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown by Stanley Richard.
The Chargers were then able to grab the lead late and Junior Seau made a huge play to seal the win, intercepting this ball thrown by John Elway.
That play seemed to throw the team off kilter as it would lose its next three games to the New York Jets, Raiders and Buffalo Bills. Suddenly, a team that had big plans for the season was 0-4.
But the Broncos battled back that season. After getting their record to 3-6, they won four games in a row by defeating the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. All of those were close games, but the team was finding a way to win close games and got its record to 7-6, in position for a playoff spot.
But after losing to the Raiders for the second time that season in Week 15, the Broncos were hammered on the road by the San Francisco 49ers, a loss that basically extinguished their postseason hopes. They then dropped the season finale against the New Orleans Saints on Christmas Eve, finishing the season 7-9.
Phillips was fired at the end of that season in favor of the oncoming Mike Shanahan, who would quickly turn things around.