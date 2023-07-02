Legendary Broncos players we hated to see end their careers somewhere else
The Denver Broncos have been blessed with many legendary football players who are in the team's Ring of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, or both. But the NFL is a business at the end of the day and not every great player was able to stay in the Mile High City for the duration of their career.
Legendary Broncos players we hated to see end their careers somewhere else: Steve Atwater
Steve Atwater is among the greatest Broncos players ever, having a stellar career after being selected in the first round of the 1989 draft. He spent 10 seasons with the Broncos and became one of the most complete, hard-hitting safeties in league history.
Atwater went to eight Pro Bowls and played in three Super Bowls for the Broncos. But after winning back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998, he signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets ahead of the 1999 season.
Atwater played in just 12 games for the Jets and looked like a much different player than the one that fans had become accustomed to seeing in orange and blue. He retired following that season after signing a one-day contract with the Broncos.
Atwater was elected to the team's Ring of Fame in 2005 and then in 2020, he was enshrined forever in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.