Legendary Broncos players we hated to see end their careers somewhere else
The Denver Broncos have been blessed with many legendary football players who are in the team's Ring of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, or both. But the NFL is a business at the end of the day and not every great player was able to stay in the Mile High City for the duration of their career.
Legendary Broncos players we hated to see end their careers somewhere else: Jason Elam
Without any doubt, Jason Elam is the greatest kicker in Broncos history. He is the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 1,786 points, nearly double the amount of Brandon McManus, who is No. 2 on that list. Only seven players in league history have scored more total points than Elam.
Elam spent 17 seasons in Denver after being a third-round pick out of Hawaii in 1993. But following the 2007 season, he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent. But during his second year there in 2009, he was clearly not the strong, accurate kicker that he once was and after missing seven of his 15 field-goal attempts that season, the Falcons waived him before the season was over.
Elam signed a one-day contract to retire with the Broncos following that season. He was later elected to the team's Ring of Fame in 2016.