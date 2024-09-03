Kick off NFL season with Nike Air Zoom Denver Broncos shoes
We’re just a few days away from the NFL campaign beginning, but the look of the season just dropped. Nike’s new Denver Broncos shoes are perfect for hitting the gym – or the stadium – and anything in between. Check them out.
For fans of the Denver Broncos, there’s certainly no shortage of great looking Nike gear. You’ve got jerseys, hats, t-shirts, hoodies.
And don’t get me wrong – all those things are great. Essential, even. But for my money, the coolest gear drops every year towards the end of summer. The new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus running shoes.
This year is no different, with the release of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 41 Denver Broncos shoes.
They’re incredibly comfortable and durable, plus stylish and sleek. (Please note I did not own a college colorway, nor was a pair provided by Nike). Seriously, these things are perfect for hitting the gym, running across the tailgate lot to get your seat at the stadium, or just everyday life.
This year, the Pegasus 41 is in full primary team colors with secondary accents. So each pair is vibrant – and everyone will know who you’re rooting for when they see you coming.
Seriously, these look great. And as they say, if you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you fan good. If you fan good, your team makes a run.
Here’s some additional details about the latest model:
- Men's Road Running Shoes
- Responsive cushioning in the Pegasus provides an energized ride for everyday road running.
- Experience lighter-weight energy return with dual Air Zoom units and a ReactX foam midsole. Plus, improved engineered mesh on the upper decreases weight and increases breathability.
- Upgraded breathable engineered mesh upper.
- ReactX foam midsole surrounds forefoot and heel Air Zoom units for an energized ride.
- Signature waffle-inspired rubber outsole for traction and flexibility.
- Plush collar tongue and sockliner for a secure and comfortable fit.
- What's new? All-new ReactX foam midsole is 13% more responsive than previous React technology.
- Crafted for performance and planet. ReactX foam is engineered to reduce its carbon footprint by at least 43% in a pair of midsoles due to reduced manufacturing process energy compared to prior React foam. The carbon footprint of ReactX is based on cradle-to-gate assessment reviewed by PRé Sustainability B.V and Intertek China. Other midsole components such as airbags, plates or other foam formulations were not considered.
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Heel-to-toe drop: 10 mm
- MR-10 Last - Our best, most consistent fit (same as Pegasus 40)
- Weight: Approx. 297 g/10.4 oz (Men's US 10)
The Air Zoom Pegasus 41’s will provide the wearer with optimal balance and comfort (and the upper mesh is completely breathable). It will endure beyond your workout, too, providing enough flashy style to be your everyday footwear.
These will not only be the perfect addition to your collection, but the perfect look for the rest of the year – and well into next. They’re definitely going to attract attention.
Don’t wait. These sell fast every year. Head on over to Fanatics and get your order in today.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.