Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
For the second consecutive game, the Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game ... this time against the San Francisco 49ers
2. Javonte Williams looked solid in first game since 2022-23 WK4:
After three ligament tears, and almost 11 months, to be specific, 46 weeks (10 months, 17 days), running back Javonte Williams is back and 100 percent healthy.
Williams had the following statline: 3 carries, 12 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 18 receiving yards. At this point, I think that his stats do not matter, what matters the most, is that he looked physically good, and comfortable on the field. He had a drop on the first play of the game, but in the end, he did not have any setbacks, which is more important. Especially after he was expected to miss more than 10 months.
After the game, Javonte spoke on how he felt after his injury ...
"“It was just like a weight lifted off of me. I was thinking that it was going to hurt or something. But I really didn’t even feel it. I just jumped right back up.”"- Javonte Williams
Broncos RB1 is back!