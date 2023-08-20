Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
For the second consecutive game, the Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game ... this time against the San Francisco 49ers
Broncos stats vs 49ers, Preseason week 2:
Offense:
- Russell Wilson: 3/6 completions/attempts, 24 passing yards, 3 carries, 25 rushing yards
- Jarrett Stidham: 12/17 completions/attempts, 130 passing yards, 3 carries, 8 rushing yards, 2 sacks
- Ben DiNucci: 3/7 completions/attempts, 13 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 carry, 1 rushing yard
- Javonte Williams: 3 carries, 12 yards, 4 receptions, 18 receiving yards
- Samaje Perine: 3 carries, 22 yards
- Jaleel McLaughlin: 7 carries, 45 yards, 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns (1 rush, 1 rec)
- Jalen Virgil: 1 reception, 50 yards
- Lil'Jordan Humphrey: 3 receptions, 30 yards
- Greg Dulcich: 1 reception, 18 yards
- Nate Adkins: 3 receptions, 17 yards
- Offensive Line: 2 sacks allowed, both on Stidham
Defense:
- Faion Hicks: 4 solo tackles
- Drew Sanders: 3 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles
- Devon Key: 3 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle
- Zack Allen: 3 solo tackles, 1 sack
- Alex Singleton: 3 solo tackles
- Caden Sterns: 3 solo tackles
- Jonathon Cooper: 2 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 1 sack
- Elijah García: 2 assisted tackles, 1 interception
- Essang Bassey: 1 solo tackle, 1 interception
Special Teams:
- Brett Maher: 2/2 Field Goals, 2/2 Extra Points
- Riley Dixon: 4 punts, 241 yards, 60.25 average yards/punt
- Montrell Washington: 1 kick return, 28 yards
- Jaleel McLaughlin: 2 kick returns, 44 yards
Now let's head into the takeaways ...