Key factors facing teams that Broncos are chasing in the Wild Card race for Week 16
As the NFL playoff race heats up, there will be several teams to watch for as the Denver Broncos look to get back into the postseason.
Indianapolis at Atlanta
This is an interesting game where the Colts go on the road against an NFC team, but it is one that is struggling, having just lost to the Carolina Panthers, who had just one win on the season.
Like the Browns, the Colts seem to be playing better with the backup quarterback than the guy who started the season but rookie head coach Shane Steichen has done a solid job with this team.
Key Factor: The health of wide receiver Michael Pittman
Pittman took a nasty hit on Saturday from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee, who on Monday was given the Kareem Jackson treatment and suspended for the remainder of the season.
Pittman left the game with a concussion and will have to go through the league's protocol before getting back on the field. Can the Colts get a win on the road without their No. 1 wide receiver?
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
It's hard to be rooting for any of these teams but the Steelers seem like the least threatening team in this race and a win over the Bengals would put both teams at 8-7. If the Broncos defeat the New England Patriots, they will also be 8-7.
Root for the Steelers to get this win.
Key Factor: Bengals likely to be without Ja'Marr Chase
You have to give these teams credit for winning games and staying in this race with all of the key injuries they are dealing with but now the Bengals have another one.
Already down quarterback Joe Burrow, the team will likely be without its top wideout, Ja'Marr Chase, for at least this game.