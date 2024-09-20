Jets' Week 3 domination makes life so much harder for the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos will face the New York Jets in Week 4, and the Jets' domination in Week 3 makes the Broncos' life that much harder. The Broncos first four games of the 2024 NFL Season are just not giving them many chances.
They find themselves in an early 0-2 hole thus far and could be staring down their second 0-3 start in as many seasons. It's been tough sledding for Denver to open up the seasons over the last few years, and their Week 4 opponent, the New York Jets, just put on a clinic on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots
Vintage Aaron Rodgers made an appearance, which is terrible news for Denver, who will have to travel to MetLife to face the team. The Jets cruised to a 24-3 victory. In the game, Rodgers went 27/35 for 281 yards and two touchdowns, which is just an elite stat line, an this feels like the first game that could help propel Rodgers to get back to his old self following his 2023 Achilles tear in Week 1.
New York averaged nearly six yards per play and had 400 yards of total offense. They went 10/15 on third down and had seven sacks against the New England Patriots offensive line. They also owned the time of possession. From top to bottom, this was a drubbing and was never close. Through two games, the Jets were 1-1 and just did not look like how many people expected them to look, but Week 3 seemed to be where they unlocked their potential for 2024.
This is a scary sight for the Denver Broncos. Losing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have this team staring down a brutal 0-4 start in 2024. Their season would clearly be over at that point, but if there is any consolation, I am not sure that the Broncos were even going to be that competitive if you really think about it.
The NFL schedule-makers did Denver no favors on their 2024 schedule, as three of their first four games will be on the road and against incredibly tough defenses. Perhaps this is the week where the offense can get something going. The Buccaneers may be without two stalwarts on the defensive line in Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, so that might be enough to help out Bo Nix and the offense.
But if any Broncos players or coaches were watching the Thursday Night Football game, they surely were not felling great about Denver's Week 4 chances.