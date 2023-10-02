Jets vs. Broncos Week 5 Opening Odds Predict Narrow Denver Victory
The Broncos are slight home favorites against New York after their comeback win in Week 4
By Joe Summers
The Broncos pulled off a miracle comeback win over the Bears yesterday and now get to face the downtrodden Jets coming off a hard-fought loss to the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.
Denver is favored in this matchup at home and hopes to build momentum following its first win of the season. Russell Wilson played admirably against Chicago, but has his work cut out for him against a fiery New York defense.
Let's take a look at the early odds for this Week 5 afternoon contest.
Jets vs. Broncos Week 5 Opening Odds
The Broncos picked up their first win of the Sean Payton era and hope for a second-straight victory against a beatable opponent. While the Jets kept up with the Chiefs last night, New York is still just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight contests and has just one win in its last nine overall.
Denver hasn't been a great spread bet of late either, but Russell Wilson and the offense are finding a groove and this is the perfect opportunity to showcase improvement against a strong defense.
Until last night, Zach Wilson had been the league's worst quarterback by most metrics. He performed well against the Chiefs, but Denver's defense should expect to cause havoc. If the Broncos struggle defensively, Payton and the coaching staff will have a lot of questions to answer.
The first three weeks went poorly for Broncos Country, but the second-half comeback allows Russell Wilson and the organization an opportunity to salvage the season.
