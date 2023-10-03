Jets vs. Broncos prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 5
The Denver Broncos have been an OVER machine in the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos picked up their first win of the 2023 season in come-from-behind fashion against the Chicago Bears in Week 4.
Now, they’ll look to carry that momentum into a home matchup with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 5. The Jets hung tough – covering the spread in the process – against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, but they are just 1-3 on the season and 0-3 since upsetting the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
For more Week 5 picks, check out BetSided's NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
Denver desperately needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, but the team has been atrocious on defense this season, ranking dead last in the NFL in yards per play allowed.
Luckily, Wilson has struggled in his NFL career, which should give Denver a chance to hang around in this game. Does Sean Payton’s club have what it takes to turn this season around?
No matter how you end up betting on this game in Week 5, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users that sign up with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
Jets vs. Broncos odds, spread and total for NFL Week 5
Jets vs. Broncos betting trends
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Broncos’ four games this season.
- The OVER is 2-2 in the Jets’ four games this season.
- Denver is 0-3-1 against the spread this season.
- New York is 2-2 against the spread this season.
Jets vs. Broncos injury reports
New York Jets
- Brandin Echols – questionable
- Tony Adams – questionable
- Aaron Rodgers – injured reserve
- Wes Schweitzer – questionable
Denver Broncos
- Javone Williams – questionable
- Justin Simmons – questionable
- Frank Clark – questionable
- Mike Purcell – questionable
- Josey Jewell – questionable
Jets vs. Broncos how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- New York Jets Record: 1-3
- Denver Broncos Record: 1-3
Jets vs. Broncos key players to watch
New York Jets
Breece Hall: The Broncos allow the second-most yards per carry in the NFL this season (5.6) and Hall has been by far the best back for the Jets in 2023. He could be in line for a big workload – and a big game – in Week 5.
Denver Broncos
Jaleel McLaughlin: McLaughlin had a huge game filling in for Javonte Williams in Week 4, carrying the ball seven times for 72 yards and catching a touchdown. He could end up being the lead back this week if Williams (hip) can’t go.
Russell Wilson: Wilson has really not looked bad this season, throwing nine scores to just two interceptions. He’ll need to continue to put up big scoring numbers with the Denver defense looking like the worst in the NFL.
Jets vs. Broncos prediction and pick
The Broncos are the worst defense ever through four games of an NFL season. No, seriously they are.
No matter how you feel about Zach Wilson and the Jets, 43 points is way too few – especially since the Denver offense has looked pretty solid since Week 1.
The New York defense did hold the Chiefs in check, but it also needed some Patrick Mahomes miscues to do so. Had Mahomes not slid down on the final positive play of the game in Week 4, the Jets would have given up 30 points.
I think Wilson and the Jets can score on Denver, and the running game – led by Breece Hall – should have a field day. Denver is allowing 5.6 yards per carry – the second-worst mark in the NFL.
The OVER is 3-1 in Denver’s four games, and I think that trend continues as long as this defense struggles.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.