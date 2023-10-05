Jets vs. Broncos best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Courtland Sutton undervalued?)
Who will find the end zone for the Broncos in Week 5?
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos are fresh off of a win in Week 4 of the 2023 season, and they’ll look to make it two straight against another 1-3 team in the New York Jets.
Denver has been a fun team for people who want to see points, as the Broncos are the worst defense in the NFL so far this season, but they have also put up their fair share of points, scoring over 30 in two of their four games.
Points means touchdowns, and we can bet on who will score those touchdowns in Week 5. I have three players to target for the Broncos Jets matchup.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Jets vs. Broncos
- Courtland Sutton (+210)
- Jaleel McLaughlin (TBA)
- Breece Hall (+130)
Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
Is Courtland Sutton undervalued in what has become a strong Denver passing attack?
Sutton has found the end zone in three of his four games this season, yet hes’ +210 to hit paydirt against the Jets.
New York does have a good defense and secondary, but Sutton is the most reliable Denver pass catcher right now, so getting him at +210 feels like a bargain that I can’t pass up.
Sutton has at least five targets in every game so far this season, and he even scored in Week 4 despite a season-low three catches.
Jaleel McLaughlin anytime touchdown scorer
Believe it or not, young Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin has two scores already this season and could be in line for a big role if Javonte Williams (hip) misses this game.
McLaughlin was great filling in for Williams in Week 4, rushing for 72 yards on seven carries against the Chicago Bears. He also had three catches for 32 yards and a score.
Denver is throwing the ball to its running backs at the third-highest rate in the NFL, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise from a Sean Payton offense that loved to feature Alvin Kamara in the passing game in New Orleans.
If Williams sits, McLaughlin is a great bet to take to score this week.
Breece Hall anytime touchdown scorer
No team in the NFL has allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Denver Broncos (seven) this season, so why not take Breece Hall to hit paydirt this week.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently revealed that Hall won’t have a snap count going forward this season.
Hall had been limited as he recovered from a torn ACL which he suffered against Denver last season.
I expect Hall to get the lion’s share of the carries in this game, and he should pull off a bunch of chunk gains since Denver is 31st in opponent yards per carry allowed (5.6) in 2023.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.