Jerry Jeudy shines in bold predictions for Broncos vs. Chargers in Week 14
Let's make some bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 14
Bold Prediction #2: Broncos will trail by 10+ points during the game
The Denver Broncos managed to beat the LA Chargers last year, but it wasn't with Nathaniel Hackett on the sidelines. The team has seriously struggled against their AFC West foes this year. Well, one team that they haven't had trouble beating at least once a year is the Chargers. Denver has had a tough time beating them in LA, and I think some of that trouble will show itself in Week 14.
Chargers' QB Justin Herbert has shown the ability to throw for a ton of yards. Even though he's been the same exact passer each year of his career, he's always got the ability to tear up opposing defenses thrown the air. I do think that at some point in this game, the Denver Broncos will trail by at least 10 points. For as evenly matched as this rivalry has been in recent years, it always feels like LA does bring their best against the Broncos.
Bold Prediction #3: Russell Wilson throws four touchdown passes
Russell Wilson has hit three passing touchdowns in a game three times this year. I think against the worst passing defense the Broncos will have played this year, he hits the four TD mark More often than not, the QB has played very well this year and really only has two-ish poor performances. His first truly poor performance was versus the Kansas City Chiefs on October 12th.
And people still seem to be overreacting about Wilson's performance in Week 13 versus the Houston Texans. Guess what; QBs not named Russell Wilson sometimes miss open receivers and sometimes have bad games. I don't think Russell Wilson and Sean Payton are going to be the type to have two straight duds on offense, especially against this pathetic Chargers defense.
I think Russell Wilson finally prioritizes Jerry Jeudy in the passing game and is rewarded with the best game of his season.