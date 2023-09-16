Jerry Jeudy is a good fantasy football start vs Commanders
By Jordan Lopez
The Denver Broncos look to get in the win column for the first time under Sean Payton as the Washington Commanders come into the Mile High on Sunday.
Payton and the offense will be receiving a huge boost as their star wide receiver makes his season debut. Jerry Jeudy was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, with his status being available for the game.
Payton told the media that Jeudy will play against the Commanders, and that he will have zero snap restrictions to go with it. That is massive news for Denver and the offense as they lacked explosiveness in the season opener against the Raiders.
Payton will have his WR1 for the first this season and fantasy football managers can expect a huge game for Jeudy in his season debut.
The Commanders play a fair share of cover one man-to-man as their DC Jack Del Rio will try to find success against Payton's offense. The history between the two going up against each other favors Payton.
Jeudy is one of the best route runners in the league and he excels against man coverage. Despite coming off a tricky hamstring injury, fantasy football managers should be confident in Jeudy coming back 100%.
Payton does not seem worried about his health or his status. The fact that he was a full participant two practices in-a-row is key to know and understand how he is feeling with his hamstring.
Jeudy should start for any fantasy football managers that have him on their roster. He has favorable matchups against the Commanders and he has an offensive coach that managers can trust feeding him the ball.
Fans should expect Jeudy to have close to 100 yards receiving and maybe even a touchdown in his season debut with the Broncos and Payton.