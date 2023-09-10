Is Jerry Jeudy playing today? (Latest injury update for Raiders vs. Broncos in NFL Week 1)
The latest injury update for Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.
By Peter Dewey
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is not expected to play in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
A former first-round pick, Jeudy was injured in late August, making this a tough turnaround for him to be ready for Week 1. Courtland Sutton should receive a major boost in fantasy and the prop market with Jeudy expected to be out.
Jerry Jeudy injury status for Week 1 game against Las Vegas Raiders
Jeudy is listed as questionable for Week 1, but he is not expected to suit up against the Raiders. If he had been able to play, Jeudy would have recovered in less than three weeks from his hamstring injury.
Best prop bet for Denver Broncos if Jerry Jeudy is out
Courtland Sutton OVER 55.0 receiving yards
Someone has to catch the ball for the Broncos, and Sutton is the most likely answer with the team’s No. 2 receiver in this game likely being rookie Marvin Mims. I also think second-year tight end Greg Dulcich should be heavily involved.
Sutton cleared 55 receiving yards in eight games last season despite Denver’s offense being one of the worst in the league. I think he can put together a strong game in Week 1 in Sean Payton’s offense.
Raiders-Broncos spread moves following Jerry Jeudy injury news
The Broncos were four-point favorites against the Raiders earlier this week, but that line has moved down to 3.5 with the news that Jeudy is likely out.
Denver will have to find other answers at receiver with Tim Patrick done for the season and Jeudy nursing this hamstring injury.
Jerry Jeudy injury history
When he’s on the field, Jeudy is probably the most-talented receiver on this Denver team. The issue is that he’s missed time in each of the last two seasons.
Here’s a look at Jeudy’s injury history:
- Sept. 2020: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Nov. 2020: Shoulder – did not miss time
- Nov. 2020: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – did not miss time
- Sept. 2021: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – went on IR, missed six games
- Sept. 2022: Chest Rib Sprain/Pull – missed remainder of game
- Nov. 2022: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull
- Aug. 2023: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – expected to miss Week 1
When is Jerry Jeudy coming back?
It appears that Jeudy was close to being able to play this week since he was listed as questionable, so his next chance to play will come next weekend against Washington.
Denver Broncos next 5 opponents
- Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 17
- Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 24
- Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 1
- New York Jets, Sunday Oct. 8
- Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Oct. 12
Denver Broncos injury report
- Riley Moss – abdomen, questionable
- Jerry Jeudy – hamstring, questionable
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- DeAndre Carter – knee, questionable
- Brandon Facyson – shin, out
- Chandler Jones – personal, out
