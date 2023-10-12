Is Javonte Williams playing tonight? (Latest injury update for Broncos vs. Chiefs in NFL Week 6)
The latest injury update for Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos will get a key piece of their offense back in Week 6, as running back Javonte Williams is off the injury report and will play against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Williams missed Week 5 against the New York Jets with a quad injury that knocked him out of the team’s Week 4 win against the Chicago Bears.
With Williams back, Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine will take on smaller roles in the offense.
Javonte Williams injury status for Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs
Williams is not listed on Denver’s injury report for Week 6, meaning he will suit up against the Chiefs.
Best Javonte Williams prop bet for Week 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Javonte Williams OVER 34.5 rushing yards
I can’t believe that this number is set as low as it is for Williams, who has easily cleared it in all three games that he’s completed this season. Williams has 52, 44, and 42 rushing yards in those games despite not seeing more than 13 carries in any matchup.
Sure, Denver may fall behind against the Chiefs, but Kansas City’s defense is allowing the 10th most yards per carry in the NFL this season.
That should help Williams have a solid day, and Denver may want to keep the ball on the ground to limit the Chiefs’ offense and its time on the field.
No matter how you plan on betting on this matchup, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users that sign up with the link below, deposit and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets and a no-sweat same-game parlay every day!
Javonte Williams injury history
The only injury that Williams has dealt with in his NFL career prior to his quad injury was the torn ACL he suffered early in the 2022 campaign. That cost him the rest of the season, but he has looked good in his playing time in 2023.
Williams missed Week 5 with the quad ailment he suffered against the Bears.
When is Javonte Williams coming back?
Williams should be good to go for Denver’s Week 6 matchup with the Chiefs, barring a setback in pregame warm ups.
Denver Broncos next 5 opponents
- Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 29
- Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 13
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 19
- Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 26
Kansas City Chiefs injury report
- Travis Kelce – questionable, ankle
- George Karlaftis – questionable, hamstring
- Tommy Townsend – questionable, left knee
Denver Broncos injury report
- Frank Clark – out, illness
- Baron Browning – out, knee
- DJ Jones – out, knee
- Greg Dulcich – questionable, hamstring
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.