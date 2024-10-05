Is this Denver Broncos' pass rusher a hidden gem through four weeks?
The Denver Broncos' front office does deserve some credit for some recent draft picks, and this one could be turning into a true hidden gem. What's been nice to see over the last two seasons is the development of some of the younger players on the Denver Broncos.
Not every young player takes the next step, and that is simply true for every other team in the NFL. For all of his faults, Broncos' General Manager George Paton has made some nice moves that deserve a ton of credit. He's known as someone who has a strong eye for talent in the NFL Draft, and his 2021 draft with the Broncos has been his best by far.
A seventh-round pick from that 2021 NFL Draft, Broncos' EDGE rusher Jonathon Cooper was dubbed a hidden gem by Bleacher Report through the first four games of the 2024 NFL Season:
"Even though he became a full-time starter last season, casual fans probably aren't familiar with Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper. The 2021 seventh-round draft pick has spent his entire NFL career with a franchise that hasn't been in the spotlight for particularly positive reasons.- Kristopher Knox
Denver is starting to generate a little buzz, though, after consecutive wins and with an emergent defense. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has garnered much of the attention, but it's the Broncos' second-ranked defense that might make this team playoff-relevant.
The 26-year-old Cooper is on the cusp of being a star in that defense. He recorded 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown last season, and he's off to another fast start in 2024.
Cooper has already recorded 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and seven quarterback hits while playing 75 percent of the defensive snaps. If the Broncos do become a factor in the AFC, and their defense leads the way, expect Cooper to earn some serious Pro Bowl consideration."
I can't disagree with what a single thing Kristopher Knox said. I'd personally say that cornerback Riley Moss has been more of a hidden gem, but Jonathon Cooper is certainly not quite yet a household name. Over the last 21 games dating back to the start of the 2024 NFL Season, Coop has not missed a single start and has put up one interception, two passes defended, two fumble recoveries, 11.5 sacks, 89 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits.
Through four games in the 2024 NFL Season, Cooper is on pace to have 13 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits. This would have to get him at least a Pro Bowl nod, right? I think so. Not only is Cooper playing outstanding, but the Denver Broncos' defense is arguably the best in the NFL. Over the last two games, they have allowed just one offensive touchdown and 16 total points to Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers.
It's been outstanding to watch the defense and Jonathon Cooper terrorize opposing offenses. Cooper has developed nicely since his rookie season, a year in which he had 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven QB hits in 16 games. He essentially has that exact production through four games in 2024.
Jonathon Cooper is playing himself into a huge contract extension with the Denver Broncos, and could end up being a long-term foundational piece for the team for years to come.
And Cooper isn't the only hidden gem Denver has on defense. Riley Moss and Brandon Jones are turning into very good players at their respective positions as well. The arrow is definitely pointing up for the Denver Broncos now and in the future.