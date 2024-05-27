Insider reveals Denver Broncos star receiver's asking price during holdout
By Amir Farrell
The standoff between wide receiver Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos continues as the 28-year-old receiver is not expected to show up for the remainder of the team's OTAs. Should Sutton decide to remain absent for the team's mandatory minicamp, things could turn left very quickly as the organization would likely explore trade offers in this potential scenario.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently reported that Sutton is looking for a reworked contract that will bump his salary up to around $15M-$16M a year. Sutton, who is currently working out away from the team's facility, is scheduled to earn $13.6M in 2024 and $14M in 2025. In addition to his increased asking price, it is likely that the veteran is seeking more guaranteed money to ensure his temporary security on the team's roster. Only $2M of his $13M base salary in 2024 is guaranteed meaning that as it currently stands, trading Sutton would be a very facile move for the Denver Broncos front office.
Thus, Sutton would like to guarantee that along with his additional base salary, his additional guarantees would provide some roster security should the Broncos decide to begin exploring the trade block come midseason of 2024. These are all very reasonable explanations for wishing for a re-worked contract, especially since it would only be roughly a $2M increase in base salary, however, it is unknown how much more Sutton is asking for in guaranteed money. If it were to be a substantially increased amount, the expectation would be for the team to trade him before the start of the regular season.
Another piece of information to note is that Sutton is coming off an ankle surgery during the offseason which could affect the front office's decision on whether or not he could return to full form in 2024. Even then, we're not sure what Sutton's "full form" looks like considering his best season as an NFL receiver was nearly five years ago when he was elected to the Pro Bowl. Only time will tell with Courtland Sutton.