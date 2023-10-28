How our world has changed since the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs
16 games is a very long time in the NFL, it's almost unheard of. This trip down memory lane will put that into perspective for Broncos fans.
The world in 2015
Joe Biden was still the country's Vice President and Donald Trump had just recently announced his candidacy. Barack Obama was still serving as the President of the United States.
The rest of the major stories in world news at the time were fairly negative, including former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez being convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison. That list could go on and on, but you get the point.
It's troubling that all of these things have happened more recently than the Broncos have beaten the Chiefs. As for the Broncos, 12 different quarterbacks have started at least one game for the team. The team has had six head coaches face and lose to that Chiefs team. The team was under different ownership the last time it beat the Chiefs.
So many things have changed but the losing to this Chiefs team has remained the same. Is this Sunday the day it finally comes to an end?