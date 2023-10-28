How our world has changed since the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs
16 games is a very long time in the NFL, it's almost unheard of. This trip down memory lane will put that into perspective for Broncos fans.
Pop Culture
This is perhaps the most fun list to look at, because it either provides good laughs and fun memories, or it makes you feel really old.
The No. 1 song on billboard charts on this date in 2015 was "What do you mean"? by Justin Bieber. The top movies in theaters were The Perfect Guy and Maze Runner: The Search Trials. Remember those? Me either.
The best smartphone that you could buy was the Iphone 5. Yes, really. Popular pieces of pop culture such as the mega-popular video game Fortnite and the social media app TikTok did not even exist.
Empire was one of the most popular shows on network television but streaming apps such as Netflix and Hulu were continuing their rise. Fans were also still talking about the death of Jon Snow in the season 5 finale of Game of Thrones which aired just months before this particular Broncos-Chiefs clash.
The year 2015 was also the year that had millions of people asking if the dress was white and gold or black and blue. If you don't remember that, Google it.
The world lost Leonard Nimoy, Natalie Cole, B.B. King, Scott Wieland and Wes Craven.
Also, kids who are currently seniors in high school were just getting settled into their fourth-grade classes.