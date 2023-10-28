How our world has changed since the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs
16 games is a very long time in the NFL, it's almost unheard of. This trip down memory lane will put that into perspective for Broncos fans.
It has been eight years since the Broncos were able to defeat their hated rivals in Kansas City and though that doesn't seem like a long time on the surface, it likely seems like decades for those in Broncos Country.
In the ever-changing world we live in, several things are different from that day, September 17, 2015, the last time the Broncos were able to beat the Chiefs. In many ways, it's a completely different world.
You are about to see a list of things that have changed since that day. From world leaders, to pop culture, to social media, as well as a look at other major sports. There were many things that you now use on a daily basis that weren't even a thought in 2015. Take a look.
We'll start with the football aspect of things. When the Broncos beat the Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2015 season by a score of 31-24 in a game played at Arrowhead Stadium, these were some of the players on the roster.
QB Peyton Manning
RB Ronnie Hillman
WR Demaryius Thomas
WR Emmanuel Sanders
LB DeMarcus Ware
LB Von Miller
That's just to name a few. Obviously, none of those guys are still on the team and only one (Miller) is still playing in the league. Manning and Ware are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and sadly, both Thomas and Hillman have since passed on.
Gary Kubiak was the team's head coach.
The world of sports
The Golden State Warriors went to the NBA finals five straight times starting in 2015, but just three months before the Broncos' last win over the Chiefs, they won their first title since 1975. They became a dynasty, but they were still a rising team at this point.
In addition, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were all still playing in the league.
The Kansas City Royals won the World Series. Also, in perhaps the biggest sports moment of the 2015 year, American Pharoah became the first racehorse to win the Triple Crown since 1978.
And one other tidbit. Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who has never lost to the Broncos, was just a sophomore in college at Texas Tech, hardly even on the NFL radar.
The sports world lost Moses Malone, Darryl Dawkins, Yogi Berra, 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, Dusty Rhodes, Frank Gifford and Ernie Banks.