How much should you expect Broncos QB Bo Nix to play in the preseason?
Bo Nix is on pace to be named the starting QB of the Denver Broncos, but just how much should we expect him to play in the preseason? The first unofficial depth chart is out for the Denver Broncos, and Nix, like every other Broncos rookie, is actually listed third-string.
This is clearly a hilarious trolling job by Sean Payton, but also more of an old-school approach. I would caution you to not put too much stock into the first Broncos depth chart, as Nix has gotten a majority if the first-team reps lately and is clearly on pace for the starting job. Just think - if Nix and Stidham are about even in terms of training camp performance, the edge should always go to the rookie with the higher upside.
So Bo Nix may already be your starter, but he's still a rookie and has not played a real NFL snap, so how much will be play in the preseason? The major concern when the preseason rolls around is the potential for major injuries, as the preseason games do not count, but for players who have an uphill battle to make the roster, they do indeed count.
Bo Nix is a rookie and should get a ton of reps, but how much does Sean Payton want to push it? It would not surprise me if Nix got all three starts in the Broncos preseason, but Payton could hand one over to Zach Wilson for one of those games. I would take an educated guess and say that Bo Nix starts two of the Broncos three preseason games.
It may also be wise to give Nix multiple full quarters of play as well. There are obviously four quarters in a game, so could Nix get four total quarters of experience in the three preseason games? Maybe he gets two quarters in the first game, and one each over the last two.
That could give Bo Nix one full NFL game of starting experience before the regular season begins. I think no matter how you slice it, Nix should get a good bit of playing time before the regular season.