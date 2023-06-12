How much better can the Denver Broncos' offensive lineup get?
Quarterback and Running back: Russell Wilson / Dalvin Cook
The Denver Broncos cannot upgrade from Russell Wilson at this moment in time, obviously. I think he's in Denver for the next two years at least, and I also think the most ideal scenario with him is that he plays so well for Denver in 2023 in beyond that he ends his career as a Denver Bronco.
I know some people in the fanbase are already eager to move on from him, but let's not get too greedy here. That would be quite the move if Denver had moved off of him at the end of the 2022 season, and it would be a shock to me if they did that at the end of 2023 unless Wilson was truly awful.
At running back, given the current situation, signing Dalvin Cook would make the most sense and would be the best possible upgrade here for the RB room. Javonte Williams just might be ready for week one, but there is no guarantee he'd be 100%, so signing Cook, who is coming off of four straight Pro Bowls and four straight seasons of at least 1,100 rushing yards would be a great move.
Cook is another George Paton connection and I don't think he'd cost a ton. There are reports that he's open to signing a one-year deal, so a potential commitment would not have to be for very long if Denver did not want to proceed in that way.
A Broncos' offense that added Ben Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, and Dalvin Cook would create the best possible lineup for the Broncos at this moment.