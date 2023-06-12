How much better can the Denver Broncos' offensive lineup get?
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends: DeAndre Hopkins / Jerry Jeudy / Courtland Sutton / Greg Dulcich
There aren't a lot of notable free agent tight ends left on the market, and there isn't much in the way of a potential tight end trade, so I don't think the Broncos can upgrade much from Greg Dulcich, which is fine. He had an encouraging rookie season as a receiver, so the arrow is pointing up for him.
The Broncos also added Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz to the TE room in 2023, so this room is largely in a good spot.
The wide receiver change is obvious, as DeAndre Hopkins is a free agent and is free to sign with any team he wants if they'll offer him a contract. The best possible trio of wide receivers the Broncos could put on the field in 2023 include Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton. This would probably be the best WR trio in the NFL.
It would be interesting to see how the Broncos would alter their WR room with a Hopkins signing. I think it's obvious that Denver does not plan on signing D-Hop, which is fine, as their current WR room is solid in my opinion.
But, imagine how unfair this would be for a second. Trying to cover Hopkins, Jeudy, and Sutton would be the exact definition of unfair.