How much better can the Denver Broncos' defensive lineup get?
Secondary: Patrick Surtain II / Justin Simmons / Budda Baker / Ronald Darby / K'Waun Williams
Maybe I'm cheating here because Ronald Darby was with the Denver Broncos for the past two seasons, but I do not care. The team cut him and that was likely largely due to the torn ACL he suffered at the beginning of the 2022 season. When he was on the field, Darby was excellent in coverage, and I still think Denver should bring him back on the cheap.
The other major difference here is that I added an elite safety who is currently unhappy with his situation and may eventually want to be traded, and that's Budda Baker, who really hit his stride in the NFL when Vance Joseph was his defensive coordinator.
Joseph is now obviously the Denver Broncos' DC, so there's another defensive connection. Baker and Justin Simmons would instantly become the best safety tandem in the NFL, and I don't think it would be close there.
Surtain II and Darby would also be a top three CB duo. K'Waun Williams in the slot is also a very nice touch. Yet again, the Denver Broncos could field one of the best secondaries in football. In other news, w