How many games will the Broncos win in 2023-24?
The Denver Broncos have not had a 0.500 or better record since 2016, the season after Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers, which was a 9-7 record.
The 2023-24 regular season schedule has not been released yet, but we already know the Broncos' opponents. The specific week by week schedule will likely be released mid-May.
In this upcoming season, the Denver Broncos will have nine home games and eight games on the road. Their Home opponents will be the: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders.
Their Road games will be against the: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Houston Texans.
After that last winning season, Denver has had three different head coaches, plus one interim head coach in those six years, multiple key player injuries, and over ten different starting Quarterbacks. These head coaches have been: Vance Joseph (11-21 Win-Loss Record), Vic Fangio (19-30 Win-Loss Record), Nathaniel Hackett (4-11 Win-Loss Record), and Interim HC Jerry Rosburg (1-1 Win-Loss Record). The starting Quarterbacks have been: Trevor Siemian (10 games), Brock Osweiler (4 games), Paxton Lynch (2 games), Case Keenum (16 games), Joe Flacco (8 games), Drew Lock (21 games), Brandon Allen (3 games), Jeff Driskel (1 game), Brett Rypien (3 games), Kendall Hinton (1 game), Teddy Bridgewater (14 games), and Russell Wilson (15 games).
Can new Head Coach, and Super Bowl Champion, Sean Payton turn things around? The answer is yes, he is a head coach capable of taking this team, to at least a winning record.
The health of important players will be very important, especially Quarterback Russell Wilson. Everyone thought that Russ was going to turn things around in Denver, but bad coaching, his injuries, and his inconsistent play level ended up in the same result. He is expected to be healthy after having multiple elbow surgeries/procedures in the offseason, WR Tim Patrick is back, Jerry Jeudy finished strong, and the Broncos spent BIG in Free Agency to build a strong Offensive Line, and to bring other players to the roster.
We still do not know if the Broncos will add more players in Free Agency, and we still do not know which players Denver will get in the Draft, but if the Broncos players can have a healthy season, and good coaching from Sean, and good execution of the plays on the field, the Denver Broncos can definitely win AT LEAST more games than last year, and probably make an NFL Playoffs Run!
What do you guys think? How many games will the Denver Broncos win in 2023?